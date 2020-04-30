ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Wednesday demanded the establishment of Truth Commission to probe the issue of alleged leak audio tape of former Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar, Dunya News reported.

The PBC vice-chairman Khushdil Khan issued a statement after a Pakistan Bar Council meeting in which he said that a commission headed by a retired Supreme Court judge should be formed on the allegations leveled against former CJP Saqib Nisar.

Khushdil Khan said that members of civil society and journalists should also be included in the commission. He said that said that the commission should investigate the allegations leveled against Saqib Nisar and bring the truth before the people.

He said that the executive body of the lawyers representative organisations across the country has unanimously agreed to set up the Truth Commission as the affidavit of former Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Justice Rana Shamim and the alleged audio clip of Saqib Nisar are affecting the reputation of the judiciary.

