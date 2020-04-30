Bilawal Bhutto was briefed that working on a new system for local bodies is under process

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday termed the role of local body representatives crucial for immediate resolution of public problems, Dunya News reported.

He expressed these views while presiding over an important meeting at Bilawal House, during which he was briefed by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and provincial ministers on the local government system.

Bilawal Bhutto was briefed that working on a new system for local bodies is under process, which would lead to further expansion of the powers for local government representatives.

President PPP Women Wing Faryal Talpur was also present in the meeting.

PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro, PPP Chairman’s Political Secretary Jamil Soomro, Provincial Ministers Saeed Ghani, and Nasir Hussain Shah, and advisors to CM Sindh Manzoor Hussain Wasan, and Murtaza Wahab, MPA Sohail Anwar Siyal, former provincial minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar and Shiraz Rajpar were also present.

