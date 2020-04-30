PDM wants to hinder journey of country's development, prosperity: Fawad

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry has said that whether it is a long, short or quick march, they do not care about these marches, saying that the PDM wanted to hinder the journey of country’s progress and prosperity despite repeated failures.

Responding to the speech of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the minister said that his sit-in against the government ended after failure two years ago on the same day November 13, 2019. “Whether it is a long march, a short march or a quick march, we do not care about these marches, their plans A, B and C had failed, the statements they are making now are the same kind of statements they made earlier,” he added.

Fawad Chaudhry said that these political unemployed have nothing left to play, only slogans can be raised and PDM is a bunch of political helpless, adding that its job is only to deceive the people. “PDM and Fazlur Rehman lost their senses after facing continuously failures. Maulana has already experienced the long and short march unsuccessfully. The PDM is advised to wait for two years for elections and then another five years.”

Expressing hope, he mentioned that Imran Khan will also form next government and the key of Maulana to include in everyone’s party has become rusty. “The opposition is leaning on each other’s shoulders to prevent theft, they have stabbed each other in the back before, PDM wants to obstruct the country’s development and prosperity despite repeated failures .The PDM has no role left in the politics of the country.”

The prime minister has shown the true nature of the corrupt gang to the people. “We are all united under the leadership of Imran Khan. The nation has unshakable faith in the leadership of the premier."

