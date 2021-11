Ariana Airlines will join Kam Air which has begun flying five times a week between two cities.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Afghanistan s Ariana Airlines is beginning twice-a-week flights from Kabul to Islamabad the state-owned operator said on Thursday.

According to sources, Ariana Airlines will operate flights between Kabul and Islamabad on Thursdays and Mondays, charging $400 from Kabul and $100 from Islamabad.

