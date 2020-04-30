A 25-year-old woman lost her life due to alleged negligence of doctors at General Hospital in Lahore

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A 25-year-old woman lost her life due to alleged negligence of doctors at the General Hospital in Lahore, Dunya News reported on Monday.

According to details, 25-year-old Tina, a resident of Chungi Amar Sadhu, was brought to the Emergency Ward of the General Hospital on Saturtay (November 6) due to high sugar level but the doctors shifted her to Medical III Ward.

The patient remained on stretcher for two days as no bed was available in Medical III Ward and died on Monday. Her husband said that his wife died of doctors’ negligence.

On the other hand, MS General Hospital Dr Riaz Hafeez said that currently there is shortage of beds in Medical III Ward due to large number of dengue patients.

