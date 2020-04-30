He also called for provision of humanitarian support and assistance to the people of IIOJK.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday reiterated that a just settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people remains a prerequisite for durable peace and stability in South Asia.

He was talking to OIC s Special Envoy for Jammu and Kashmir Yousef Aldoubeay, who called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad Monday.

The Prime Minister underlined the importance of the OIC s principled position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and the resolute support of the Islamic Ummah to the just struggle of the Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination.

The Prime Minister underscored the urgent need to allow access to the OIC, UN and other human rights organizations international media to visit IIOJK and conduct independent investigations into and reporting upon human rights abuses.

