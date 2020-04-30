Nawaz Sharif's property 135 Upper Mall to be auctioned on Nov 19

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The 135 Upper Mall property of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s President (PML-N) and former prime minister of Pakistan will be auctioned on November 19.

According to the details, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) of Lahore Cantt. has conveyed the relevant instructions pertaining to the auction of Nawaz’s property. The auction of former premier’s property will take place on November 19 at 10 AM, stated the sources.

It is pertinent to mention here that the auction will take place following the directions of Islamabad’s accountability court no 3.

