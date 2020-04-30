Fawad Chaudhry said that decline in commodities prices at global market was expected.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan s Mega Relief Package would benefit millions of people in the country, especially to low-income ones, Dunya News reported.

— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) November 3, 2021

In a on Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry said that decline in commodities prices at global market was expected and its impact would start to unfold within the next six months.

Fawad Chaudhry said that if the government had not been successful to deal properly with coronavirus pandemic, the challenges for us would have been manifold.

