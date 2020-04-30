Asad Umar urged the overseas Pakistanis to invest more in projects in Pakistan.

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Friday said that it is the declared policy of the Indian government to destabilize Pakistan, Dunya News reported.

Asad Umar stated this while talking to media person at the Pakistan embassy in Washington, United States. He said that Indian minister on record stated that destabilizing Pakistan is part of priorities of Indian government. He said that India has been trying to destabilize Balochistan.

Replying to a question regarding Afghanistan, Asad Umar said that world must not repeat the mistake it made in the 90s after Soviet withdrawal. He said that inclusive government is the only way for sustainable peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He termed the current protests launched by the opposition parties against the inflation in Pakistan as a storm in the cup.

He said that Pakistan exports increased by 30 percent in the first three months and added that the government worked on projects that directly benefited the general public. He urged the overseas Pakistanis to invest more in projects in Pakistan.

