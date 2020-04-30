With the arrival on new buses, the number of Green Line buses has reached 80.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The second consignment of 40 Green Line Bus Rapid Transit System (BRT) buses from China reached Karachi Port on Wednesday night, Dunya News reported.

A ship carrying the second consignment of 40 Green Line Bus Rapid Transit System (BRT) buses docked at the Karachi Port. With the arrival on new buses, the number of Green Line buses has reached 80.

According to sources, the Green Line Bus Rapid Transit System (BRT) service in Karachi is likely to become operational by the end of this month.

It is pertinent to mention here that on completion, Green Line will only cover one stretch of the city between North Karachi and Merewether Tower. The Green Line is just one component of ‘Karachi Breeze’ — a project that comprises four more bus lines and promises a comprehensive transport solution in the city.

