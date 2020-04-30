The opposition will need a simple majority of 33 members

Balochistan Assembly session for no-trust motion against CM today

QUETTA (Dunya News) - A Balochistan Assembly session for a no-confidence motion against the province’s chief minister Jam Kamal will be held today.

Speaker of the assembly Abdul Quddus Bizenjo will chair the session and disgruntled members including lawmakers from CM Kamal’s own Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) will submitted a no-confidence motion against him.

The opposition will need a simple majority of 33 members to pass the no-confidence motion against the Balochistan Chief Minister.

Opposition claims it has the required number to send Jam Kamal packing as 14 members of his own party are signatories on the motion. However, Jam Kamal is hopeful that the move will fail and said that few members cannot stop development of the province.

