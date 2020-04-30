Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said that Maryam Safdar's statement is tantamount to 'thieves make noise'.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said that Maryam Safdar s statement is tantamount to thieves make noise , Dunya News reported.

Responded to Maryam Safdar’s undue criticism on Prime Minister Imran Khan, the minister said that it was Maryam’s father Nawaz Sharif who was yet to clear his position on a BMW vehicle, obtained from Toshakhana.

Referring to Avenfield apartments owned by the Sharif family, the minister said those who had built palatial palaces in London with ill-gotten money had no right to talk honesty.

He said Maryam only wanted ‘telephonic justice’ as that of a retired Judge, Abdul Qayyum.

