PPP to register country's history with today's rally in Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah has said that the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) will register country’s history with the biggest gathering today in Karachi.

Speaking to the journalists, the Sindh chief minister said that the rule of people across country is the determination of the PPP. “We will not take decisions on the dictations and get rid of the nation from the ‘terrible current tenure’. Today’s rally will be proved the biggest gathering in the history of country,” he added.

He said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto will address the today’s gathering, adding that the country is facing the inflation storm and the PTI set record inflation from all previous governments.

“There is a storm of inflation in the country and Bilawal Bhutto would save the people from this ‘horrible era’ and the country would be ruled by the people, he would not follow anyone s dictations,” the Sindh CM further said.

On the other hand, the PPP is set to stage a power show at Karachi’s Bagh-e-Jinnah on Sunday in commemoration of those martyred in 2007 in twin terror attacks in the city s Karsaz area.

Bilawal Bhutto and other senior leaders of the party will address the rally, which was scheduled to start at 4pm today, according to PPP Sindh chapter president Nisar Khuhro.

According to a statement by the PPP media cell, Bilawal will address the nation as it mourns the attack which took place 14 years ago.

