The summary was forwarded by the Ministry of Defence.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Prime Minister office has received summary regarding the appointment of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General.

The summary was forwarded by the Ministry of Defence.

Earlier today, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain in a tweet said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa have completed the consultation process on the appointment of new DG ISI.

The information minister said the process has been started for new appointment.

Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said the civil and military leadership has yet again proved that all institutions are united for the country s stability, integrity and development.

On Tuesday, the government had claimed that there were no differences between PM Imran Khan and the Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa over the appointment of the new chief of the spy agency ISI.

The Pakistan Army last week announced the appointment of Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum as the new ISI DG in place of Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, who was appointed as Peshawar Corps Commander.

However, the notification of Anjum’s appointment had not been issued by the office of Prime Minister Khan, giving credence to rumours about differences between the civilian government and the army over the key appointment.

Fawad Chaudhry in a presser yesterday said that the appointment of the new Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence will be made as per legal procedure.

The information Minister said the issue of appointment of new DG ISI was discussed in the meeting. He said both Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa enjoy cordial and cooperative relationships and none of them can take any step, which may undermine sanctity and honour of either side.

Chaudhry also said Imran Khan yesterday held a long and cordial meeting with General Bajwa and both have unanimity of views over the appointment of new DG ISI.