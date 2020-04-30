The decision was taken during National Command and Operations Centre meeting on October 7.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Regular classes in all public and private educational institutions across the country will start today (Monday), Dunya News reported.

The decision was taken during National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) meeting on October 7 (Thursday), and the forum agreed to reopen educational institutions across the country.

Based on the reduced level of disease spread and the launch of the school vaccination program, it was decided in NCOC meeting to allow all educational institutions to start normal classes from Monday the 11th of October.

The educational institutions were earlier operating on 50 per cent capacity after they reopened following intermittent closures due to the prevalence of COVID-19.

