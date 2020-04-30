In Mirpur, a total of 85864 registered voters will exercise their right to vote

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) - Voting is underway for by-elections on two constituencies of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly.

According to details, the election is being held in LA-3 Mirpur and LA-12 Charhoi constituencies.

In Mirpur, total of 85864 registered voters including 45404 male and 40460 female voters will exercise their right to vote. A total of 147 polling stations including 60 highly sensitive and 50 sensitive have been established in the constituency.

About 2000 police personnel will be deployed at the polling stations while 242 Rangers and 113 soldiers of Pakistan will be on standby.