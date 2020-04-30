Sources told that PDM head will express his reservations over talks with PTI govt.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Jamiat Ullema-e-Islam chief and head of opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman will meet Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Shehbaz Sharif today (Saturday).

According to details, the PML-N leader has arranged luncheon for Fazlur Rehman.

Sources told that PDM head will express his reservations over talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. The political situation in Balochistan will also be discussed during the meeting.