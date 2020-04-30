RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Genral Qamar Javed Bajwa has assured the US that Pakistan was committed to making all-out efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan and supported an “all-inclusive Afghan government”.

The army chief said this while meeting US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Friday, according to a statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and collaboration in humanitarian measures in Afghanistan were discussed, it added.

COAS Bajwa also emphasised on the importance to maintain “meaningful bilateral engagement for an enduring multi-domain relationship between the two countries”.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, especially the assistance it provided in the successful evacuation operations and pledged to continue working with Pakistan for regional peace.

It is pertinent to mention here that the US state department No 2 is in Islamabad on a two-day official visit. Her visit follows the recent meeting between Foreign Minister Qureshi and US Secretary of State Blinken on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on September 23, 2021.