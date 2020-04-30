The prime minister directed for completion of the ongoing projects on time.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that low cost housing projects were among the top priorities of the government, therefore it was taking steps to provide loaning facilities, Dunya News reported.

Prime Minister Imran Khan stated this while talking to chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Lt. Gen. (retd) Anwar Ali Haider who called on him at his office.

During the meeting, the ongoing low cost housing projects being undertaken by the Authority came under discussion. The prime minister directed for completion of the ongoing projects on time.

The prime minister was briefed that with Kamyab Pakistan programme, further loaning facilities through the banks would be ensured.

