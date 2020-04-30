NAB chairman's appointment: Govt decides to consult with opposition

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government has decided to consult with the opposition regarding the appointment of national Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman.

According to the details, the government has decided to consult with the opposition on the issue of appointment of NAB chairman; Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan confirmed the consultations with the opposition leader.

In an exclusive interview with Dunya News, AGP Jawed Khan said that the federal government has decided to consult with the opposition regarding appointment of the NAB chairman. “The current chairman will continue to perform his duties until the appointment of the new chairman of the bureau,” he maintained.

On the other hand, the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had decided to extend the tenure of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chief Justice (r) Javed Iqbal.

According to details, the committee formed to mull over the amendment in the NAB ordinance has finalized a draft of recommendations for the appointment of anti-graft watchdog’s chairman.

The draft will be presented to Prime Minister Imran Khan today during an important meeting which will be attended by Law Minister Farogh Naseem, Adviser on Accountability Shahzad Akbar, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and other.

After approval from the premier, the summary of the draft will be forwarded to president Arif Alvi for further process.

Earlier on Monday, the committee had met with Law Minister Farogh Naseem, Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan and other federal minsiters in attendance.

The committee members considered the amendment in the NAB ordinance and prepared a draft.