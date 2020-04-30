Peaceful Afghanistan inevitable for lasting peace in region: Moeed

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf says a peaceful Afghanistan is inevitable for lasting peace in the region.

In an interview with a Russian TV, he said Pakistan is pursuing the agenda of ensuring peace in Afghanistan while our neighbouring country India is playing the role of a spoiler.

The Adviser said it has already been proved to the world that India pursued its fake narrative in Panjshir through fake news.

Counting on Pakistan s efforts for peace in Afghanistan, he said we have hosted around five million Afghan refugees in the past.

Moeed Yusuf also reiterated Pakistan s stance that political settlement is the only way forward to Afghan issue.