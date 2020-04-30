KARACHI (Dunya News) - Sindh Education Minister Sardar Shah said that the education department has decided to close all public and private schools and colleges across Sindh today (Friday) as heavy rains are expected in the province amid cyclone Shaheen threat, Dunya News reported.

On the other hand, Provincial Minister for Boards and Universities Ismail Rahu also announced closure of universities in affected districts of Sindh including Karachi.

Ismail Rahu said that orders have been issued to close universities in affected districts due to cyclone Shaheen threat and heavy rains across Sindh province.

Meanwhile, Citizens have been urged not to leave their homes unnecessarily.

On the other hand, Commissioner Karachi Naveed Shaikh on Thursday imposed section 144 over coastal areas, barring the citizens from sea bathing amid cyclone Shaheen threat, Dunya News reported. He has appealed to the citizens to refrain from going to sea and strictly abide by the ban.

According to the notification issued in this regard, the ban has been imposed in view of the Meteorological Department s forecast for cyclone Shaheen . The ban on sea bathing will remain enforce till October 5.

Following the cyclone Shaheen threat gearing up in the Arabian Sea, Karachi commissioner imposed section 144 over the coastal areas and banned sea bathing. Commissioner directed the concerned institutions to ensure the immediate imposition of the section 144.

On the other hand, Commissioner Karachi also issued a notification based on the orders to remove billboards from the city. The order said that billboards and hoardings should be removed from all high rise buildings across the city.

