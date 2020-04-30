The ban has been imposed in view of the Meteorological Department's forecast for cyclone 'Shaheen'.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Commissioner Karachi Naveed Shaikh on Thursday imposed section 144 over coastal areas, barring the citizens from sea bathing amid cyclone Shaheen threat, Dunya News reported. He has appealed to the citizens to refrain from going to sea and strictly abide by the ban.

According to the notification issued in this regard, the ban has been imposed in view of the Meteorological Department s forecast for cyclone Shaheen . The ban on sea bathing will remain enforce till October 5.

Following the cyclone Shaheen threat gearing up in the Arabian Sea, Karachi commissioner imposed section 144 over the coastal areas and banned sea bathing. Commissioner directed the concerned institutions to ensure the immediate imposition of the section 144.

On the other hand, Commissioner Karachi also issued a notification based on the orders to remove billboards from the city. The order said that billboards and hoardings should be removed from all high rise buildings across the city.

