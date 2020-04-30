Indian troops martyr four Kashmiri youth in IIOJ&K

SRINAGAR (Dunya News) - In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred four more Kashmiri youth in Baramulla district on Tuesday.

The youth were killed during a violent cordon and search operation in Uri area of the district.

Meanwhile, forceful anti-India protest demonstrations were held in Tral area of Pulwama against the perpetration of heinous crimes by Indian troops during house raids in the area.

People flouting restrictions came out of their houses and raised “Go India Go Back” slogans.

They said that the troops barged into the houses, ruthlessly beat up inmates including the family of a martyred man, assaulted his daughter and ransacked household goods.

Peoples Democratic Party also held a protest in Srinagar against the harassment and the ongoing arrest spree in the territory.

PDP workers led by Ghulam Nabi Lone carrying placards reading, ‘stop harassment’ assembled outside party headquarters in Srinagar and conducted a march towards Lal Chowk.

Meanwhile, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference spokesman, in a statement in Srinagar, expressed anguish over the plight of illegally detained Kashmiris and said that New Delhi is deliberately creating ‘surrender or die’ conditions for the Kashmiri political prisoners, languishing in jails of India and the territory.

Moreover, the National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah, talking to media persons in Srinagar, today, said that every political party in IIOJK is united for restoration of Articles 370 and 35-A.