LAHORE: (Dunya News) - PML -N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said, “Government wrote letter to National Crime Agency, UK. Investigation was done in UK, UAE and Pakistan on Asset recovery Unit’s findings, those who rant about fake news are creating fake news themselves, not only Suleiman Shahbaz but Sharif family accounts were scrutinized. Shahbaz Akbar is misleading the nation.”



Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in a press conference along-with the PML N leaders said, government is well known for its slanders, Asset Recovery Unit (ARU) has no legal standing. The probe covered financial transactions covering a period of over 20 years.



He said that the Assets Recovery Unit (ARU) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials went to London to meet NCA officials.



Ahsan Iqbal said UK was provided with fake allegations, it’s been four years but not a single penny of corruption has been proved against Nawaz Sharif.



The PML-N leader said DG NAB met with officials in UK, government has an agenda against Pakistan.