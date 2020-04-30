Ex-governor supports Maryam Nawaz's statement regarding extension to army chief

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader and former Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair – while giving his stance on the extension of the army chief – supported the statement of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

Speaking to the journalists, commenting on the issue of extension to the army chief, the PML-N senior leader said that there were people in favour and against the extension to the army chief and both sides gave their opinion on the issue.

On the other hand, Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly and PML-N Hamza Shahbaz said that there is no ambiguity on the matter regarding the extension to the army chief, saying that the decision to vote in Parliament was taken by the party leadership.

Talking to the journalists in Lahore, the opposition leader said that the decision regarding the extension of army chief was right one and was taken by the party leadership. “The national interest should take precedence over personal interest,” he added.