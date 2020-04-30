Qureshi warned that Afghanistan could plunge into another crisis and the situation might deteriorate

NEW YORK (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday presented a dossier to the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in New York containing details of the gross, systematic and widespread human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

As regards Afghanistan, both the Foreign Minister and the UN Secretary General were of the view that urgent and unconditional humanitarian assistance as well as financial support should be provided to the Afghan people to prevent a humanitarian disaster or an economic collapse.

Separately, the Foreign Minister also held a meeting with President UN General Assembly Abdulla Shahid and discussed the urgent need to effectively address the impacts of climate change and environmental degradation.

Meanwhile, addressing a news conference in New York, Shah Mahmood Qureshi called for a coordinated strategy to bring peace, stability and prosperity in Afghanistan.

He warned that Afghanistan could plunge into another crisis and the situation might deteriorate there if the right policy was not pursued.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his address to the UN General Assembly, touched upon all those topics which are of immense importance for the people of Pakistan.