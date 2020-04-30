PM Imran will outline Pakistan's perspective on key regional and global issues during his address.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan will deliver the policy address, through video link, at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly today (Friday) outlining Pakistan s perspective on key regional and global issues.

Prime Minister Imran Khan s policy address will serve to enhance Pakistan s diplomatic outreach and engagement with its international partners and key institutions.

Pakistan has always played an active and constructive role in the United Nations framework and supported the Organization in the effective discharge of its mandate for addressing various regional and global issues as well as contemporary challenges.

The address will reflect Pakistan s abiding commitment to multilateralism and affirmation of the United Nations central role in the maintenance of international peace and security, promotion of sustainable development, and respect for human rights worldwide.

During his address, PM Imran will also draw the world s attention to the human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir, the imperative to stabilize Afghanistan, the need to combat Islamophobia and counter disinformation, being propagated by India, and to address the economic challenges confronting developing countries.

