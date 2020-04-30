Dead bodies of the miners were sent to their hometowns after completion of medico-legal process.

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Four miners died from suffocation and four fell unconscious when poisonous gas accumulated in Chamalang Coal Mine in Balochistan province, Dunya News reported on Tuesday.

Bodies of the deceased, who belonged to Zhob district of the province, have been retrieved after a rescue operation and shifted to a nearby hospital. The four affected miners were under treatment at the hospital.

Sources said that the dead bodies of the miners were sent to their hometowns after completion of medico-legal process.

