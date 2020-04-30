According to fire brigade officials, the fire was said to be caused by short-circuit.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - A fire, which erupted on Tuesday evening in a building located at Karachi’s MA Jinnah Road, was brought under control after a hectic effort of two hours, Dunya News reported.

At least eight fire brigade vehicles took part in the operation to douse the blaze. Two persons fell unconscious due to smoke and were shifted to Civil Hospital by the rescue workers.

According to fire brigade officials, the fire was said to be caused by short-circuit. Officials further said that the estimate of losses could not be made immediately.

