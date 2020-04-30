LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 81 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,227,905. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 27,327 on Tuesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 1,897 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 12,449 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,289 in Sindh 5,426 in KP, 904 in Islamabad, 733 in Azad Kashmir, 344 in Balochistan, and 182 in GB.

Furthermore 451,448 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 423,670 in Punjab 171,589 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 104,348 in Islamabad, 33,821 in Azad Kashmir, 32,772 in Balochistan and 10,257 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 18,950,039 coronavirus tests and 46,231 in the last 24 hours. 1,137,656 patients have recovered in the country whereas 4,846 patients are in critical condition.