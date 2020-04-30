The notification for the appointment of Faisal Chaudhry as Special Prosecutor NAB has been issued.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain s brother Barrister Faisal Chaudhry has been appointed as special prosecutor National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Headquarters, Dunya News reported on Monday.

According to sources, the notification for the appointment of Faisal Chaudhry as Special Prosecutor NAB has been issued. Faisal Chaudhry will pursue important NAB cases in the Islamabad High Court.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier, Faisal Chaudhry was posted as Additional Advocate General Punjab.

