AJK PM urges int'l community to play role for resolving Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has urged international community to play its role for resolving the long-standing Kashmir issue for establishing lasting and durable peace in the region.

Talking to Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur on Sunday, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan has been projecting the Kashmir issue at International level effectively.

Referring to the development of Azad Kashmir, he said government is taking revolutionary steps for welfare of the people of the state in accordance with vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister assured that the federal government would extend every possible financial assistance to the AJK government to implement its development projects.