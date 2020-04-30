LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 78 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,210,082. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 26,865 on Tuesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 2,580 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 12,259 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,177 in Sindh 5,290 in KP, 889 in Islamabad, 724 in Azad Kashmir, 344 in Balochistan, and 182 in GB.

Furthermore 446,045 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 415,654 in Punjab 169,040 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 103,125 in Islamabad, 33,432 in Azad Kashmir, 32,618 in Balochistan and 10,168 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 18,568,658 coronavirus tests and 47,419 in the last 24 hours. 1,097,416 patients have recovered in the country whereas 5,304 patients are in critical condition.