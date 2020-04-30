Shaukat Tarin said the CPEC has renewed focus on the socio economic development of Balochistan.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, held a meeting with Special Assistant on Reconciliation and Harmony in Balochistan Nawabzada Shahzain Bugtiat the Finance Division, Dunya News reported on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said that development of Balochistan is the top priority of the government and it is working to provide better employment opportunities for the youth of the province.

Shaukat Tarin said the CPEC has renewed focus on the socio economic development of Balochistan. He said the government has initiated mega projects in road and irrigation infrastructure, education and health facilities, agriculture and industrial development to ensure provision of facilities in the province.

The Finance Minister assured full support and cooperation in every possible way for the progress and development of Balochistan.

