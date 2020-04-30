This increase in flight schedule will be implemented with effect from July 15.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Tuesday announced a 50 percent increase in the international flight operations in the light of Federal Cabinet decision, Dunya News reported.

The CAA’s air transport department through a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has allowed the foreign airlines to increase flights up to 50 per cent from July 15.

In view of the recent improvement in Covid-19 situation in various parts of the world, the Government of Pakistan has increased the international flight operation up to 50 per cent. This increase in flight schedule will be implemented with effect from July 15, read the notification.

