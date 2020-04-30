Interior Ministry to extend Eid holidays on NCOC recommendation

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Interior Ministry has decided to extend public holidays on Eid-ul-Adha after the recommendation of the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC).

According to sources, the Interior Ministry has prepared a summary of 5 holidays starting from July 20 to 24. The Interior Ministry will send the summery to the Federal Cabinet for approval.

Earlier a meeting of the Federal Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved three holidays on account of Eidul Adha.

The announcement was made by Federal Minister for Information and broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry after the federal cabinet meeting.

He had said while reviewing the situation of the coronavirus in the country, the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) had suggested 5 holidays but the Cabinet only approved three holidays.

Chaudhry had said that the federal cabinet has approved public holidays on July 21, 20 and 22 on Eidul Adha.