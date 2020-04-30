Pakistan has reported 15 more deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan has reported 15 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 975,092. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 22,597 on Monday.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 1,808 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 47,015 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 1,808 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 3.85 percent.

