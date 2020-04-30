The authorities also organized a football match at the ground between the local teams.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Sunday removed all illegal structures, including chambers of lawyers, from a sports ground in the federal capital s F-8 area.

The decision to demolish all illegal structures, including chambers of lawyers, from a sports ground was given by a larger bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) headed by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah in a plea filed by a citizen, Shehnaz Butt, against the encroachments.

After removal of encroachments, sports activities also started at the F-8 football ground. The authorities also organized a football match at the ground between the local teams.

This football ground adjacent to district katcheri will again be a source of providing healthy activities to the residents of F-8 Sector in Islamabad.

