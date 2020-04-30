Fawad Chaudhry said that details about this nexus would be shared with media in the next few weeks.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said police and security agencies had the biggest achievement with arrest of culprits of Johar Town blast, since busting of terror network, run by Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav.

He said the Federal Cabinet lauded the prompt action by the police and other law enforcement agencies to bust big Indian terror network by arresting the culprits, involved in Johar Town, Lahore blast incident.

In the next few weeks, details about this nexus would be shared with the media, he said while briefing the media persons about the decisions taken in Federal Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister said that the security institutions also broke down the Indian terrorist network in Balochistan and added many involved in the subversive activities had been identified. He expressed the hope that the law and order situation in Balochistan would further improve in the near future.

