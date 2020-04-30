PM Imran launches program for empowerment of fishermen

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the reduction in poverty and uplift in the poor’s living standard would be the yardstick to gauge the success of his government after its five-year term.

“When I will go to masses after five-year term, my success would be as how many people have been steered out of poverty, not how many have become richer,” the prime minister said addressing an MoU signing ceremony between private banks and Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

Under the MoU, four private banks would provide easy loans to the fishermen to enable them purchase latest equipment like boats, onshore freezers and others for value addition in their business besides achieving self-dependence.

Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, SAPM Usman Dar and senior management of four banks attended the event.

The representatives of National Bank of Pakistan, Bank of Punjab, Bank Al Falah and Habib Bank, and the maritime affairs ministry signed the documents to provide loans to fishermen under Kamyab Jawan Program.

The prime minister appreciated the initiative aimed at uplifting the fishermen who, he said, said usually lived a hard life. He said the MoU was in light of the PTI’s struggle which was going to complete its 25 years on upcoming Sunday.

The prime minister proudly mentioned the recently published UNDP report which reflected the reduced level of poverty in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province during 2013 to 2018.

Due to the very reason, he said the PTI got two-third majority in the next election just because the life of the common man had improved.