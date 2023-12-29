Princess Kate champions importance of fathers in children's early years

LifeStyle LifeStyle Princess Kate champions importance of fathers in children's early years

She looks to raise awareness about the role men play in youngsters' development

Follow on Published On: Fri, 29 Dec 2023 06:51:59 PKT

(Web Desk) - The Princess of Wales is set to turn her attention to the importance of fathers in children's early years.

Kate has met a number of fathers' groups amid plans to raise awareness about the role men play at the beginning of youngsters' lives.

She has consulted experts in the sector to find out how best to highlight the issue, as well as how to attract more fathers to parenting groups and support their mental health

Research by the princess's Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood found that only 19 per cent of the population could identify the period between pregnancy and the age of five as the most important for shaping a child's future.

While one in four women did, this was matched by only 14 per cent of men.

Kate's decision to increase her focus on fatherhood follows her visit to Maidenhead Rugby Club in Berkshire in June to speak to men about their experiences as first-time fathers.

Rugby star Ugo Monye is among the high-profile figures backing the princess's Shaping Us campaign, which raises awareness of the importance of early childhood.

Monye said he had been 'highly impressed by Her Royal Highness and her dedication to a topic which connects so many of us'.

Christian Guy, executive director of the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, told the Daily Telegraph: 'There remains a real need to provide information, advice and support to men about what a significant role they can play in the earliest days, weeks and months – and even before the baby is born – which is such an important period developmentally and begins to lay foundations for the rest of their lives.'