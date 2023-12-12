Do you live in one of America's most caring, generous cities?

New report shows where the nice folks are

Published On: Tue, 12 Dec 2023 05:34:03 PKT

(Web Desk) - Most Americans have heard of “Southern hospitality,” but “Midwest nice” has come out on top after one of its own was determined to be the most caring city in the United States.

In a recent survey of 100 cities by WalletHub, Madison, Wisconsin, was determined to be the most caring city in the country.

Madison residents were more likely to search for “charitable donations” on Google than any other city and ranked first in the nation for both doctors and EMTs per 100,000 residents.

Finding the most caring cities was determined by three factors: caring for the community, caring for the vulnerable, and caring in the workforce.

A city’s community score was based on factors like crime rates, care for the environment, and favors done for neighbors, while its vulnerable score weighed poverty rates, homeless shelters, and animal protection laws.

The workforce score was based on how much of the city’s population worked in fields, such as healthcare and child care, or as first responders or counselors.

Following Madison, the top five were rounded out by Boston, Massachusetts; Virginia Beach, Virginia; New York, New York; and San Diego, California.

Boston ranked first overall for “caring in the workforce,” Virginia Beach came in first for “caring for the community,” and San Diego took the cake for “caring for the vulnerable.”

The top 10 continued to include Chesapeake, Virginia; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Fremont, California; Portland, Oregon; and Scottsdale, Arizona.

Jacksonville, Florida; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and Raleigh, North Carolina, were found to be the cities with the highest percentage of their population doing favors for their neighbors. Meanwhile, Memphis, Tennessee; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Birmingham, Alabama, all tied for first when it came to the highest percentage of income donated to charity.

But despite its ranking in donations, Birmingham was found to be the least caring city in the country, coming in dead last in the “caring for the community” category.

The city was also reportedly the third-worst when it came to “caring for the vulnerable.”

After Birmingham, the bottom 10 was completed with Tulsa, Memphis, Detroit, Michigan; Houston, Texas; San Bernardino, California; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Winston-Salem, North Carolina; New Orleans, Louisiana; and Greensboro, North Carolina.