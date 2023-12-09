UK honours Asian 'Curry Stars' for delectable cuisines

LifeStyle LifeStyle UK honours Asian 'Curry Stars' for delectable cuisines

Public votes determined top 100 food brands and restaurants

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 09 Dec 2023 19:24:17 PKT

LONDON (Haseeb Arslan) - The biggest event in the Asian culinary calendar - The 8th Asian Food & Restaurant Awards, dubbed the "Curry Stars", has revealed this year's winners.

The 8th Asian Food & Restaurant Awards International (AFRA) 2023 were held in London on Dec 4, 2023 at the Montcalm Luxury Hotel, 2 Wallenberg Place, W1H 7TN.

With the Food and Drink Industry being one of the most robust and fastest growing sectors in the UK, this is an exclusive opportunity to network with peers and partners all whilst gaining phenomenal exposure for all participants.

The awards recognise the achievements and positive contribution being made by South Asians across the UK and within the international food industry. They aim to celebrate these special stories as well as honour the dedication and commitment of those who have spread their love for Asian flavours through their passion to take the culture mainstream.

The list of over 3,000 food brands and restaurants across the country whittled down to the top hundred by AFRA management and a panel of judges decided the eventual finalists, via www.samarap.org

Judges from the Asian Food & Restaurant Awards (AFRA) visited the candidates to determine the overall category winners.

The awards cover the complete range of Asian and Oriental cuisines: Indian, Pakistani, Bangladeshi, Burmese, Chinese, Filipino, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Malaysian, Middle Eastern, Singaporean, Sri Lankan, Thai, Turkish and Vietnamese.

Winners:

Lifetime Achievement & Curry King of The Year Award 2023.

Mahboob Hussain

Curry Queen of The Year Award 2023.

Naseem Khan

Role Model of The Year Award 2023.

Dr Mohammed Waqaas

Restaurant Group of The Year Award 2023 in United Kingdom.

Madhu’s

Caterer of The Year Award 2023 in United Kingdom.

Satkeer Catering

Entrepreneur of The Year Award 2023.

Sanjeet Manek

Community Hero of The Year Award 2023.

Lutfur Rehman

Restaurant of The Year Award 2023 in United Kingdom.

Spice and Spirit

Pride of Britain Award in Food Industry 2023.

Suleman Raza MBE

Business Person of The Year Award 2023.

Asif Ali

Best Catering & Event Management Services Award in London.

Royal Mahal Catering

Star of Asia Award 2023 in Food Industry.

Shabir Hussain

Best Restaurant of The Year Award 2023 in Buckinghamshire.

Namji Restaurant

Restaurant of The Year Award 2023 in North UK.

Scene Indian Kitchen

Food Brand of The Year Award 2023.

Elephant Atta

Restaurant of The Year Award 2023 in Midland.

Red Leaf Restaurant

Restaurant of The Year Award 2023 in East England.

Tapas Restaurant

Best Drink & Bar Service of The Year Award 2023.

Hyjack Cocktails

Newcomer Restaurant of The Year 2023 in South West London.

Royal Mahal Norbury

Young Entrepreneur of The Year Award 2023.

Adi Khan

Regional Caterers of The Year Award 2023.

Anu Caterers

Restaurant of The Year Award 2023 In Leicester.

Paddy’s Marten Inn

Newcomer Buffet Restaurant of The Year Award 2023 in United Kingdom.

Royal Nawaab Ilford

Kitchen of The Year Award 2023.

Mum’s Kitchen

Regional Chef of The Year Award 2023.

MD Jak Raza

Spice Brand of The Year Award 2023.

TRS

Restaurant of The Year Award 2023 in South West London.

Dawat Restaurant

Takeaway of The Year Award 2023 in Central England.

Cheadle Spice Indian

Regional Restaurant of The Year Award 2023.

Kayal Restaurant

Restaurant of The Year Award 2023 in Wales.

Junction Tandoori

Best Tea Café of The Year Award 2023.

Café Chaiwala By Arshad Khan

Restaurant of The Year Award 2023 in South UK.

Dining Room

Newcomer Restaurant of The Year Award 2023 in Wales.

Llandudno Tandoori

Regional Caterer of The year Award 2023.

Mangla Catering

Newcomer Café of The Year Award 2023.

Nashtaa Café

Regional Restaurant of The Year Award 2023.

Vadah Restaurant

Takeaway of The Year Award 2023 in Midland.

Spice Takeaway

Best Restaurant of The Year Award 2023 in Europe.

What’s Up India – Netherland

Regional Caterer of The Year Award 2023.

Atcha

Rice Brand of The Year Award 2023.

Tilda Rice

Best Service Provider of The Year Award 2023 to Takeaways & Restaurants.

Paytap

Outdoor Catering Chef of The Year Award 2023.

Muhammad Shoaib

Regional Restaurant of The Year Award 2023.

Spice of Pwllheli

Chef of The Year Award 2023.

Muhammad Jehangir

"We are seeing some remarkable innovation by pioneering food brands and restaurateurs adapting to challenging trading conditions and more sophisticated customer preferences," said AFRA Vice Chairman Maria Saroya.

