How to keep your skin hydrating, glowy in Ramazan?

Follow good diet and skincare routine

Arooj Anmol

As the holy month of Ramadan dawns upon us, bringing with it blessings, spirituality, and moments of reflection, it also presents challenges, especially when it comes to maintaining healthy skin amidst dietary changes and fasting routines.

While indulging in traditional fried delicacies like pakoras and samosas is tempting during iftar, many individuals find themselves grappling with skin issues due to excessive consumption of oily foods, sugary drinks, and dehydration.

However, fear not, for there are ways to navigate through this month while ensuring your skin remains radiant and rejuvenated until the joyous festivities of Eid arrive.

Remember, you are what you eat, and by making mindful dietary choices, coupled with a solid skincare regimen, you can emerge with a glow that transcends the physical.

Hydration is Key

Water is indeed the elixir of life, and during Ramadan, it becomes even more crucial to stay adequately hydrated. While it's recommended to consume 7-8 glasses of water daily, incorporating water-rich foods into your diet can be equally beneficial.

Chia seeds, renowned for their high water and fiber content, are a fantastic addition to your suhoor and iftar meals. Consider infusing water with refreshing slices of cucumber, mint, or lemon, steering clear of sugary and caffeinated drinks that can dehydrate your skin.

Embrace Nutrient-Rich Foods

Swap out greasy snacks for fiber-rich fruits and fresh green vegetables to nourish your skin from within. Cucumbers, broccoli, kale, apples, strawberries, bananas, and pomegranates are bursting with antioxidants that promote skin health.

Rather than succumbing to the allure of junk food, prioritize snacks that repair and rejuvenate your skin, leaving you with a natural radiance that shines through.

Moisturize, Moisturize, Moisturize

With fasting, ablutions, and sweat contributing to moisture loss, it's vital to replenish your skin's hydration levels. Tailor your moisturizer to your skin type, opting for gel or water-based formulas for oily skin and rich creams containing shea or cocoa butter for dry skin.

Incorporate soothing ingredients like aloe vera gel and rose water to maintain freshness and glow. Say goodbye to harsh cleansers and embrace gentle face washes that cater to your skin's specific needs.

Sun Protection is Non-Negotiable

As the sun beats down mercilessly, shielding your skin with a high SPF sunscreen is paramount. Look for non-comedogenic and water-resistant formulas that offer broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays.

Choose gel or mineral-based sunblocks for oily skin and creamy variants for dry skin, ensuring your skin remains shielded from harmful sun damage throughout the day.

In essence, Ramadan presents an opportunity not only for spiritual growth but also for enhancing physical well-being, including skin health.

By incorporating these tips into your daily routine, you can navigate through the month with a luminous complexion, ready to embrace the joyous celebrations of Eid with confidence and radiance.