WHO warns of 'concerning' Covid trends ahead of winter

07 September,2023 02:42 pm

(Web Desk) - Cases of Covid-19 are on the rise again. Hundreds of thousands of people around the globe are believed to be currently hospitalised with the virus.

The number of deaths reported is increasing as well, particularly in Asia and concern is growing ahead of winter in the northern hemisphere. FRANCE 24's James Vasina tells us more.