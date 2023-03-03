Consumers sick of shortage of medicines

03 March,2023 06:05 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya Web) – The country is facing one crisis after another as there are reports about shortage of more than 100 life-saving drugs.

It is learnt that the health ministry had written a letter to the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap), informing it about shortage of vital medicines in all parts of the country. It said most drugs were manufactured by multinational companies and there was an issue of prices.

The ministry has asked the regulator to ensure uninterrupted supply of medicines to people.

Drap, on the other hand, says it is looking into complaints about shortage of medicines.