More than half of world's population suffering from another severe disease after Covid-19

03 March,2023 05:12 pm

Dunya News (Web Desk) – People are suffering from another lethal disease after the Coronavirus. This disease could potentially affect almost 50 percent of the world’s population.

As per the report of the World Obesity Federation, in 2035, more than 50 percent of the world’s population would suffer from obesity and an increase in their weight.

The report stated that almost 2.6 billion of the world have more than a healthy physical weight. And this trend would, if left unabated, would lead to more than 4 billion obese people in 2035.

The report added if this massive sprawl in the fat population does not stop, then one out of four individuals in 2535 would suffer from obesity.

Obesity increases the risks of cancer, heart disease, and diabetes.

Experts said the report makes it clear sufficient steps are not being taken to decrease the risk of obesity.

The report mentioned the world lost $1.96 trillion in 2019 and this amount could increase to $4.32 trillion in 2035.

