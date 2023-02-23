Psychiatric medications - what you need to know

23 February,2023 06:37 pm

By Ahmad Rehan Khan

The stigma associated with mental health (MH) disorders (illnesses) has been existing for centuries. With the advancement in healthcare, science and technology, on one end, MH awareness has increased all over the globe. On the other unfortunate end, there has been an uptick in the number of people spreading misinformation and conspiracy theories about MH disorders.



Every component of mental health illness has been subjected to criticism, shame and misinformation. Psychiatric medications (PMs) are one of myth lovers' most common targets whose sole job is to spread disinformation and give bum steer to people. This piece aims to debunk some common myths associated with PMs.



1) PMs are addictive:



One of the most common concerns of people prescribed PMs is that they are habit-forming and addictive. It's a misconception. The majority of the PMs are not habit-forming. Some can probably cause some degree of dependence, which is different from addiction. Trained doctors carefully prescribe those that can potentially cause dependence for short periods. The rest of the PMs have little to no addictive potential.



2) PMs are a lifelong deal:



One thing I often hear from my patients is the fear of requiring PMs for more extended periods, even lifelong.



It depends on the specific psychiatric illness; some require treatment for short periods, and some for longer. Life-long treatment is generally required for chronic physical conditions like diabetes, hypertension, hypothyroidism, etc. Similarly, some psychiatric illnesses may require lifelong treatment, but psychotherapy (counselling) is equally effective and helps patients get off medications. The irony is that people are not hesitant to take lifelong medications for physical health illnesses. When it comes to psychiatric diseases, which are more complex and challenging to treat, they are reluctant at best.



3) PMs will change your personality



Some people think that PMs will change one's personality negatively or make them completely different. The PMs will not change who you are or make you into someone else; instead, they will help you manage symptoms of mental illness and improve your quality of life.



Psychiatric illnesses can impact your personality significantly; PMs manage your symptoms and restore a sense of balance so you can return to being yourself again.



4) PMs have life-threatening side effects



People are often afraid of PMs due to their potentially dangerous side effects. Every medication has side effects; even the most commonly used medicines like Acetaminophen, aspirin, etc., have side effects like liver failure and brain bleeding. Does it mean that it would happen to everyone who takes these medications? No.



Like other medications, PMs have a wide range of side effects ranging from mild symptoms of diarrhoea, nausea, etc to liver and heart problems and hence it's important for the doctors to explain the risks and benefits of PMs before prescribing them.



5) PMs make people infertile



Fertility is one of the most important and sensitive aspects of many people's lives and hence it is targeted by anti-science people. Most PMs are not known to make people infertile, but like other medications, some PMs should not be taken during pregnancy due to potential harm to the baby.



6) PMs make men impotent



In patriarchal societies, impotence is one of the men's biggest fear; hence, they specifically avoid PMs due to risk of impotence. Some PMs can potentially reduce the sexual drive, but most have no impact. Some PMs are used to treat some types of impotence. Severe depression and anxiety can lower or even end sexual drives of patients and upon treatment with PM, it in fact comes back.

7) Expecting a magic pill



People often think that PM should rid them of the psychiatric symptoms in a blink of eye which is primarily based on their lack of mental health awareness. Usually, it takes at least 3-6 weeks for most PMs to improve symptoms significantly; hence, doctors must comprehensively explain it to the patients.

Takeaways:



PMs are not the monsters some believe they are; in fact, they are a blessing to the people suffering from psychiatric illnesses. Hence, it is imperative that doctors, especially psychiatrists, take time to explain risks and benefits associated with PMs.



The writer is Consultant Psychiatrist in the USA and can be reached at doctorpsychiatrist@hotmail.com