Iran identifies its first case of monkeypox

17 August,2022 04:01 pm

DUBAI Reuters) - Iran has identified its first case of monkeypox, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Tuesday.



A 34-year-old woman in the southwestern city of Ahvaz has been put under quarantine after testing positive for the disease, Fars added.